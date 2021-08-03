Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight.

The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding toy that just does tricks and looks cool while doing it. The game has zero unlockables or items to collect. All you must do is just vibe to a calm and serene soundtrack as you skate across four different levels. These levels range from a normal halfpipe to a multi-story mega ramp.

The game provides a very laid-back experience and players with enough skill can perform any trick at any time. Complete with twists, spins, and grinds, The Ramp's gameplay is easy to learn, but also challenging to master. There are no points rewarded, so there's no added pressure to the pure and stripped-down affair.

"It’s always scary releasing your work into the world, but I’m super happy with how this one came out," says Schnepf. "It’s a small game, but I hope The Ramp can become your happy place!"

The Ramp is available right now on Steam for $5.99/€4.99. Currently, there's no indication whether it will come to other platforms in the future.