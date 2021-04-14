Skateboarding Game OlliOlli World Coming This Winter

The OlliOlli series is going globetrotting in the next game from Roll7. Announced during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, OlliOlli World is launching this winter, and it features an international flavor.

According to the brief trailer, OlliOlli World is all about going in search of mystical skate gods. While on your international road trip, you'll uncover new skate spots, side quests, and special events as you grind across landmark-laden environments. The announcement also promises level design that flows along with your combos, suggesting it may shift according to your play.

OlliOlli is a 2D skating game modeled after skill-based sidescrollers, with a detailed technical trick system that rewards building up your skating skills. The original was followed up by OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, and the Nintendo Switch bundle OlliOlli: Switch Stance that combined both games. OlliOlli World made its debut during the Switch stream, but it may be coming to other platforms as well.

A description released along with the trailer also revealed that it's coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. And an announcement on the PlayStation Blog went into detail about the changes to the art style and the addition of robust character customization options. You'll be able to craft your skater and their accessories to look just right.

For more news from the Indie World Showcase, check out our roundup of all the games announced during the show, along with the games you can play right now.