Skate: Everything We Know About The Skate Reboot

The Skate series is making its return after more than a decade of hibernation, and rather than be titled Skate 4, EA's latest entry will simply be called Skate. Adopting a free-to-play model, the new game seems like it will make some big changes compared to the previous three Skate titles, and with it appearing like there will not be another Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game--at least for a long time--it's seemingly Skate's time to shine. We've rounded up everything we know about the game so far, including its online features, free-to-play model, and information on playtests you can participate in.

What is Skate?

The new Skate, which EA stylizes as "skate." but which we will absolutely not be doing, is considered a "refreshed" take on the franchise "with a forever vision in mind." It doesn't appear EA is viewing the game as a numbered entry, but rather as the new platform in which Skate content will live. The game will evolve over time, and it was developed from the very beginning with franchise fans' feedback in mind.

Skate won't feature the same linear single-player experience as the original trilogy, but it will still have a single-player component. The difference, as developer Full Circle's creative director Chris Parry told GameSpot, is that it will have a beginning followed by an endless "middle." For anyone who has played a live-service game with single-player-compatible content like Destiny 2 or The Division 2, this approach should sound familiar.

However, the aim is still for it to feel like a Skate game. This early in development, it's difficult to say exactly what that means, but the series has traditionally featured less flashy and more realistic skateboarding gameplay than its main competitor: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. "It feels like skateboarding," according to Full Circle, which differs from the nearly superhuman approach seen in Tony Hawk's games.

Developer

Skate is being made by a new developer, Full Circle. The studio features Skate series veterans and is based in Vancouver--close to the former location of previous developer EA Black Box. Veteran developers returning to the franchise include creative directors Chris Parry and Deran Chung, who previously worked as producer and video editor on Skate 3.

Gameplay details

Skate, much like 2010's Skate 3, aims to be a social playground where anyone can drop in and have a great time skateboarding--and if they want to collaborate with others on challenges or creative projects, more power to them.

The core skating experience you expect from Skate will be there, complete with plenty of flips, grinds, and grabs, along with some more unusual tricks. As seen in an early development video, you'll--at least as of right now--be able to swing on certain terrain like monkey bars and even wall-run before landing back on the board.

Leaked footage briefly appeared online in July 2022, showing off building packs for obstacles as well as customization options for skaters. The footage appears to corroborate the cooperative building content we've heard about--more on that below.

Multiplayer

Playing together with other skaters will be a big part of Skate's appeal. It's unclear exactly how this will play out in the final product, but according to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, there will be a collaborative creation option where players can simultaneously create obstacles with other players. How exactly this will work and not cause the clashing of creative geniuses remains unclear.

Microtransactions

Because of its free-to-play model, Skate will include microtransactions. Little is known about the specifics right now, and they likely aren't set in stone, but Full Circle says they will be about "cosmetics and convenience" and will not given any competitive advantage.

Release date

Skate doesn't have a release date yet. Because of the "pre-pre-pre alpha" state of the game we've seen thus far, it's certainly not that close to release. A 2023 launch doesn't appear to be off the table, but EA hasn't provided much information on when to expect the game thus far--aside from playing in early technical tests.

Platforms

Skate will release on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, with a mobile release coming further down the line. These different versions will support cross-progression and cross-play, and because the game will support microtransactions out of the gate, this should ensure you keep all your unlocked cosmetic gear when jumping between systems.