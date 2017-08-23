Six-Year-Old FPS Brink Is Now Free On Steam

Remember that weird, Bethesda-published first-person shooter, Brink? It's now free to download on Steam. In addition, although it still doesn't have a tonof players, it has enough to exceed two other, more recent FPSes.

Yes, it's 2017 and for some reason we're talking about Brink. The game originally launched way back in 2011, and it's pretty clear now that it was ahead of its time. Brink attempted to be both a class-based and high-mobility shooter, well before Overwatch and Titanfall kickstarted the recent renaissance in those genres. Brink was met with lukewarm response from critics, with GameSpot giving it a 6/10.

Now the game is completely free, and it seems that this transition has resurrected some player interest. According to Steamcharts, Brink has surged from a paltry 5-10 people playing per day to well over 2500 players as of today. At the time of this writing, Brink has five times as many players as LawBreakers and Battleborn combined. Although neither of those two games are free-to-play, they are much more recent; LawBreakers launched on August 8 and even garnered a positive critical response. However, LawBreakers sits at around 430 players, while Battleborn has fewer than 100.

If you're interested in trying out Brink, you can download it for free here. There are a few DLC packs that you can pick up for pretty cheap, ranging from $1 to $1.79.