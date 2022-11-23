Singer Aurora Will Perform A Concert In Sky: Children Of The Light This December

Norwegian Muscian Aurora, known for songs like Runaway, Cure For Me, and for lending her ethereal vocals to Disney's Frozen 2, will be performing a virtual concert in Sky: Children Of The Light this December.

The event comes as part of Sky's Season of Aurora, a two month long collaboration with the singer that kicked off in October. In keeping with the themes of the season, the concert is being described as a "unique musical journey," with the developers wanting players to connect with Aurora, her music, and with other players. Attendees will also play a part in the concert themselves, with Thatgamecompany promising "unparalleled" interactivity.

The songs featured in the 45 minute concert will include "Exhale, Inhale," "Runaway," "All is Soft," "Warrior," "The Seed," and more. The concert is timed to begin after The Game Awards wraps up, kicking off at 8:30 PM PT on December 8, promising a unique kind of in-game afterparty for the industry awards show. Fans are also encouraged to turn up early to the in-game venue, with a number of pre-show attractions on offer including new characters, unique expressions and instruments, and other interactive experiences.

For fans who won't be able to make the initial date, the experience will be replaying through the remainder of the Season of Aurora, with replays every four hours between midnight on December 8 until the season concludes on January 2.

The concept of in-game concerts has become popular since the start of the pandemic, with Fortnite having hosted artists like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, and other big games like Roblox and PUBG getting in on the action. Sky's concert promises to be a very different kind of experience, thanks to its unique gameplay that draws its DNA from Thatgamecompany's earlier hit Journey.

Sky: Children of the Light is free to play on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, with a PlayStation launch coming this December.