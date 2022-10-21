Sims Creator Will Wright's Next Game Uses Blockchain, Not That Interested In NFTs

Will Wright, the original creator of The Sims and Sims City, is working on a blockchain game called Voxverse.

Gala Games released a video yesterday, October 20, where Wright took the time to explain what the game will be like. Like many metaverse titles, Voxverse will be a sort of hub game, with Wright explaining "this is not only gonna be a world for games, but also a place for other games to live. There will be portals to other Gala games," which Wright notes you can bring your Vox into, the avatars of the game.

Essentially it sounds like something akin to Roblox, the -ox suffix not being the only connection, but it more being a home for a variety of things to do. Voxverse is based on a pre-existing line of Voxs from Gala Games, which so far have just been NFT avatars that, as usual don't do anything. But if you do own a Vox avatar, you'll be able to use it in Voxverse.

The game itself is being developed by Wright's company Gallium Studios, in collaboration with Gala Games, which itself has had collaborations with some big names like DreamWorks Trolls, of all things.

In an interview with Axios, Wright explained that is "more interested in attracting a million free-to-play players," than "10,000 rich whales," to the project, though did note "we could use those rich whales." Having a Vox isn't a requirement to play the game, something intended to attract players who are typically skeptical of blockchain titles that normally require spending inordinate amounts of money on.

Voxverse will feature things like land ownership, which Wright envisions to be appealing to a small number of rich players. He also then wants to bring in two other groups of players, the second being a middle group who might be paid by the landowners to build things on the land, and the last group being the free-to-play players that inhabit and play in the world.

Wright also told Axios that he doesn't "really want to be in the business of selling NFTs," while talking about his game that sells NFTs, his main interest apparently being in the blockchain's ability to allow secure transactions between players.

Voxverse doesn't currently have any kind of release date, so if any of this appeals to you, you'll have to wait a little while to try it yourself.