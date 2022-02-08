Sims 4 Wedding Stories Expansion Adds The Full Matrimonial Experience

The Sims 4 players could always have their sims find love and get married, but the game's latest expansion is giving the life event some much-needed tender loving care. A new Game Pack for The Sims 4, Wedding Stories, fleshes out wedding ceremonies with plenty of events that take place before anyone walks down the aisle.

Available on February 17, Wedding Stories adds pre-wedding events to The Sims 4, like engagement parties and tasting cakes. Players will also be able to plan bachelor parties and rehearsal dinners, complete with options like choosing if there's a toast, what food is served, and who will be the sim of honor during the ceremony.

Of course, players who don't care for ceremonies can just have their sim grab their partner and head to city hall. But for anyone who wants something a bit more complex, this pack allows players to customize their entire wedding. Starting with a venue, players can pick any location on Tartosa, from the area's coastal village to somewhere deep in its forests. After selecting a location and date, players have free reign over what the event's dress code is, who gets invited, and what the decor is like.

While it's not clear how much Wedding Stories will cost when it launches on February 17, it will likely match The Sims 4's other game packs at $20.

Anyone looking for a lower maintenance expansion for The Sims 4 should check out the game's latest expansion pack, Cottage Living. Giving players a small plot of land where they can grow their own food and raise animals, Cottage Living is much more relaxing than organizing a wedding, virtual or otherwise.