Sims 4 Leaks Confirm Horses Are Finally Coming To The Game

Horses haven't made an appearance in The Sims since the Sims 3's Pets expansion back in 2011, but fans are rearing to see them return. An upcoming horse-centric DLC for The Sims 4 has seemingly been confirmed after an official teaser invited players to "take the reins", with screenshots and cover art leaking on Steam soon after.

The official Sims account on Twitter shared a small teaser video featuring Western-themed imagery that promised a "rootin' tootin' expansion," inviting players to "take the reins." Another post read "giddy up for good news coming soon," with a link to a trailer that's set to premiere on Thursday morning.

If this wasn't confirmation enough of an upcoming horse-centric expansion, leaks have emerged that supposedly came from the game's official Steam page. The images are no longer shown on Steam at the time of writing.

As posted to Reddit and the Sims Community fanpage, the leaks include screenshots featuring horses and ranch scenes in a western desert setting, fitting the themes in the official teasers. As well as horses, the expansion also lets ranching sims raise mini sheep and mini goats, and reintroduces nectar making, which was last featured in The Sims 3.

Similar to the Cats and Dogs expansion, horses in the Sims 4 will be customizable in Create A Sim, and can also be rescued, purchased, or bred from the horses you have on your ranch.

The official trailer for the new expansion will premiere on 10 AM PT on June 22. According to the leaked content, the expansion is set to release on July 20 on all platforms.