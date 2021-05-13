Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis DLC Announced, Releases May 18

EA is releasing a new Courtyard Oasis Kit for The Sims 4 on May 18. The DLC goes live across PC, PS4, and Xbox One at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and introduces a variety of fountains and other opulent furniture with which to furnish your Sims' homes.

"Curated for Simmers who want to design a serene and stylish oasis at the center of their homes, The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit uses vibrant and harmonious pieces inspired by the Riads of Morocco," EA said in a press release. "Courtyard Oasis offers even more ways for players to express their creativity and design opulent spaces with traditional filigree designs, vibrant colors and intricate tile patterns."

Sul Sul Builders! Open your Sim's home at the center ⛲ with The Sims 4 #CourtyardOasisKit 🍃 Available May 18 on PC/Mac and Console.

Inspired by the lush & vibrant spaces that are the riads of Morocco 🇲🇦💚 pic.twitter.com/dheIQBPDTo — The Sims (@TheSims) May 13, 2021

The kit includes "colorful fountains, ornate furniture, resplendent textiles and lush, tropical plants," as well as columns, archways, and latticed wooden windows. EA did not confirm a price, but previous kits have each cost $5.

This marks the fourth "kit" to arrive for The Sims 4 to date. As EA describes, these add-ons are "bite-size" pieces of content that are smaller than the big Game Packs and Stuff Packs, and they typically introduce new items or features. The three other kits include the Throwback Fit Kit, Country Kitchen Kit, and the Bust the Dust Kit.

Despite first launching back in 2014, The Sims 4 continues to receive new content and updates regularly. EA recently rolled out a patch for the game that fixed a handful of small issues. The publisher plans to release another update later this month that will address even more issues; you can read more on the official Sims website.