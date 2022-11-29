Simpsons Arcade1Up Cabinet Is $300, Comes With $150 Dell Gift Card

Arcades might be a rare sight these days, but that doesn't mean that you can't bring that magic to your home. Dell currently has a wonderful deal on the coin-munching 1991 Simpsons game that recently got an authentic replica from specialist company Arcade1Up. Right now, you can get the cabinet and matching stool for only $300. This matches the cabinet's Black Friday price, but Dell is sweetening the pot by throwing in a $150 promotional gift card to use on Dell's online store (h/t Wario64). The Terminator Arcade1Up cabinet is also eligible for this promotion.

Like the original Simpsons arcade game, this one features the most famous family in Springfield busting heads all over town. You'll be able to play as either Homer, Marge, Bart, or Lisa, and there's room for four players to team up and save the day. Simpsons Bowling is also included in this cabinet, which comes complete with a custom riser, lit marquee sign, and a molded coin slot.

Even better, there's a modern touch of Wi-Fi built into the cabinet, so you can join up with fellow arcade fans around the world to have some multiplayer fun.