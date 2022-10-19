Silent Hill Rumors Suggest Annapurna-Backed Horror Studio Is Making New Entry

Swirling rumors suggest that publisher Annapurna is behind a new Silent Hill game, and that studio No Code is involved.

By on

Comments

Today's Silent Hill event has kicked the rumor mill into overdrive, with hints of multiple Silent Hill projects in development leaking online. Now, it seems that notable publisher Annapurna might be involved in an upcoming game in the series, and several sources have suggested that Stories Untold developer No Code is handling developmental duties.

Reliable leaker Tom Henderson tweeted a note today that clearly referenced this claim. The rumor first emerged from a VGC report earlier this year that mentioned Annapurna as a potential publisher for a Silent Hill project that focused on short-form stories. That report also claimed that Dark Pictures studio Supermassive was considered at one point for such a game.

Though we haven't heard from Annapurna on this rumor, Scottish studio No Code does seem like an obvious choice for such a project. In fact, its game Stories Untold fits that "short story" format to a T. A reply to Henderson's tweet appears to show a mysterious message on No Code's site from August, which says that the studio has been "growing in size" and "crafting a nightmare." Again, given that they are primarily a horror studio, this isn't particularly surprising, but it is the sort of thing you'd expect from a Silent Hill game.

Other rumors have focused on a Silent Hill 2 remake which is supposedly under development by The Medium studio Bloober Team. Metadata from Konami's own event suggests that there's some truth to that one. However, we'll have to wait until the event happens today at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET to see what's real and what's not.

