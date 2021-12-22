PS Plus January Rumor Game Of The Year Halo Infinite Skull Locations GTA The Contract PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Silent Hill Game Awards Tease Was Meant To "Tickle The Ribs Of Konami," Del Toro Says

When asked on a recent podcast if the director was involved in any Silent Hill-related projects, del Toro said, "No, not at all."

Guillermo del Toro is not working on a new Silent Hill project, despite fan speculation following the Oscar-winning director's recent tease at The Game Awards.

"No, not at all," del Toro said in a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast when asked if he was working on any Silent Hill-related projects. At The Game Awards, del Toro said he loved the art direction of Silent Hill and hoped for a new game in the horror franchise.

"It's just one of those things in my life that makes no sense," del Toro said about the canceled Silent Hills, which saw del Toro collaborating with Hideo Kojima while the Metal Gear creator was still working for Konami. "I kind of just wanted to tickle the ribs of Konami, because I don't understand. That was so perfect, what we were going to do was so enthralling."

While del Toro goes on to say that gaming "as a storytelling exercise" fascinates him, he doesn't think he will ever work on a video game again. Prior to Silent Hills, del Toro collaborated with Saints Row developer Volition on another survival horror game, Insane. That project was canceled in 2012.

"I do not think I would develop a game again because I'm the albatross of video gaming," del Toro said.

Silent Hills, which was announced with the mysterious P.T. (playable teaser) back in 2014, became an instant sensation. Despite the teaser's success, the game it was teasing would never see the light of day. The teaser itself would also become unplayable, with Konami pulling the free download from the PlayStation Store in 2015. The teaser is also not playable on PlayStation 5.

Rumors have swirled for years about a new Silent Hill game, but thus far there have been no official announcements. A recent Video Game Chronicles report stated that Konami was working on multiple new Silent Hill games in addition to a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 and new Castlevania titles. A new survival horror game from Silent Hill creator Keiichirō Toyama, Slitterhead, was revealed at The Game Awards.

