Silent Hill Fans Decode Hidden Message In Townfall Trailer

Silent Hill: Townfall is one of four new games announced by Konami during the recent Transmission event, and it's the one that we know the least about. However, fans believe that they've uncovered a hidden message in the teaser trailer's audio that seems to hint at the game's content.

The teaser trailer itself is par for the course for Silent Hill: a man's voice describing scary stuff as a handheld TV flickers in the background. Reddit user MilkManEx extracted the trailer's audio file and found a hidden message in the spectrogram. It apparently reads "Whatever heart this town had has now stopped." There's also some Morse code that spells out SOS, because of course there is.

Other fans are convinced that one of the voices in the trailer says "wow, is that really Alessa?" at about the 30 second mark. Alessa Gillespie is one of the most important characters in Silent Hill lore, especially in the original game. This has led to some saying that the title "Townfall" may hint at the game's theme, that of the "town's downfall." All in all, it sounds rather spooky and mysterious.

Townfall is the next project from No Code, the acclaimed horror studio behind Observation and Stories Untold. Considering that both those games featured subtle storytelling and horror themes, the studio is a pretty obvious fit for the franchise. Other Silent Hill projects announced include Silent Hill F and the long-awaited Silent Hill 2 remake.