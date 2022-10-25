Silent Hill Fans Decode Hidden Message In Townfall Trailer

Silent Hill: Townfall, one of four new games announced by Konami, has fans digging for clues.

By on

Comments

Silent Hill: Townfall is one of four new games announced by Konami during the recent Transmission event, and it's the one that we know the least about. However, fans believe that they've uncovered a hidden message in the teaser trailer's audio that seems to hint at the game's content.

The teaser trailer itself is par for the course for Silent Hill: a man's voice describing scary stuff as a handheld TV flickers in the background. Reddit user MilkManEx extracted the trailer's audio file and found a hidden message in the spectrogram. It apparently reads "Whatever heart this town had has now stopped." There's also some Morse code that spells out SOS, because of course there is.

Click To Unmute
  1. Original Bayonetta Voice Actor Reacts To Backlash | GameSpot News
  2. SAS Soldier Breaks Down CoD Modern Warfare SAS Missions | Expert Reacts
  3. God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Thor
  4. Resident Evil Village: Winters' Expansion Video Review
  5. RiverCity Girls 2 - Marian Gameplay Trailer
  6. Overwatch 2 Seasonal Event | Halloween Terror 2022
  7. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY | Gameplay Trailer
  8. Persona 5 Royal - Finish ‘Em Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  9. Apex Legends: Eclipse Gameplay Trailer
  10. Version 3.2 "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises" Trailer | Genshin Impact
  11. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Risotto Nero Reveal Trailer
  12. Why are Dead Space's Jump Scares So Effective?

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: SILENT HILL: Townfall Teaser Trailer

Other fans are convinced that one of the voices in the trailer says "wow, is that really Alessa?" at about the 30 second mark. Alessa Gillespie is one of the most important characters in Silent Hill lore, especially in the original game. This has led to some saying that the title "Townfall" may hint at the game's theme, that of the "town's downfall." All in all, it sounds rather spooky and mysterious.

Townfall is the next project from No Code, the acclaimed horror studio behind Observation and Stories Untold. Considering that both those games featured subtle storytelling and horror themes, the studio is a pretty obvious fit for the franchise. Other Silent Hill projects announced include Silent Hill F and the long-awaited Silent Hill 2 remake.

We Went To The Abandoned Town That Inspired The Silent Hill Movie
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Silent Hill: Townfall
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)