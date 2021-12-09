The Game Awards Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021
Login / Sign Up

Silent Hill Creator Reveals Slitterhead, A New Survival-Horror Game

Bokeh Game Studio unveils its grotesque debut.

By on

1 Comments

Live at The Game Awards, Slitterhead has been revealed as the newest game from Keiichirō Toyama, the creator of Silent Hill. The game is coming from Toyama's new team, Bokeh Game Studio, and was revealed alongside a trailer that features some compelling, unnerving imagery.

Get a glimpse of the reveal trailer here.

The trailer comes without a release date, but does mention that Toyama will be reuniting with Akira Yamaoka, longtime Silent Hill composer, who will be tackling the music for the new entry in the survival-horror world.

Mark Delaney on Google+

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)