Silent Hill Creator Reveals Slitterhead, A New Survival-Horror Game

Live at The Game Awards, Slitterhead has been revealed as the newest game from Keiichirō Toyama, the creator of Silent Hill. The game is coming from Toyama's new team, Bokeh Game Studio, and was revealed alongside a trailer that features some compelling, unnerving imagery.

Get a glimpse of the reveal trailer here.

The trailer comes without a release date, but does mention that Toyama will be reuniting with Akira Yamaoka, longtime Silent Hill composer, who will be tackling the music for the new entry in the survival-horror world.