Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Says It Will Be "Faithful To The Original"

Horror developer Bloober Team has a message for Silent Hill fans who are concerned about its Silent Hill 2 remake: Don't worry, it'll be fine. In an interview with DreadXP, Bloober Team's marketing chief Anna Jasińska said that the remake will be faithful to the original Silent Hill 2 while overhauling some aspects of the game that haven't aged well.

"Longtime fans shouldn’t worry about us 'missing the point' while we’re livening up the title," Jasińska said. "We faithfully stick to the traditional story canon while remaking the gameplay and updating the graphics from the ground up. A big visible change is the adoption of an over-the-shoulder camera, which altered the perspective of a few iconic set pieces, but also meant an overhaul to the combat system."

Later in the interview, Jasińska said that Bloober is taking a "very safe approach to any changes," but that it would consider adjustments that would improve the overall game experience for modern players. She also suggested that some aspects of the game's overall horror approach might be adjusted to appeal to a contemporary audience due to the "passage of time." Additionally, she confirmed that Bloober competed with other studios for the project, but that Konami "recognized our commitment and passion for horror."

Besides a short teaser trailer, we haven't seen much of the Silent Hill 2 remake yet, and it doesn't have a release date yet. However, we do know that it won't come to Xbox consoles, per a filing that Microsoft made as part of its ongoing battle with the FTC. In the meantime, if you want to play the original Silent Hill 2 for yourself, check out the fan-made Enhanced Edition on PC.