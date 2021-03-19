Signs Of The Sojourner Gets 5 New Characters Alongside PS4, Switch, And Xbox Ports

Echo Night Games has released a new update for Signs of the Sojourner, just in time for the game's launch on consoles. The update adds five new characters to the game.

In a Steam blog post, Echo Night teases that the new characters will be a mysterious stranger, a caravaneer, a grumpy neighbor, a community organizer, and someone fighting to save their town. No further clues beyond that, and given the nature of Signs of the Sojourner, it's very easy to accidentally miss folks in the story. So you may need to replay the game once or twice to see all five new characters.

Personally, I'm thrilled to have any excuse for jumping back into Signs of the Sojourner for another playthrough, now that it's also available for PS4, Switch, and Xbox One (as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility). Signs of the Sojourner was my Editor's Spotlight for 2020--it's one of the most intriguing games I've ever played, relying on deckbuilding to emulate conversations, code-switching, and cultural differences.

In Signs of the Sojourner, you're tasked with joining a travelling caravan to attract goods for your struggling town and keep it on the region's established trade route so that it can continue to survive. When you meet someone new, conversations play out by matching the symbols on your cards with the other person--succeed and it's a good talk; fail and you'll miscommunicate your points. As you acquire new cards and continue to build your deck, you'll more easily be able to connect with folks from other towns, but shuffling out and losing the cards from your original deck will mean that you can't as easily match up with the friends and family you grew up with back home.