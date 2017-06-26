"Significantly More" SNES Classics Will Be Produced, But The System Is Only Planned For 2017

Nintendo knows that supply was a major issue for the NES Classic Edition, and it's seemingly looking to address that with the newly announced Super NES Classic Edition. And it's with that in mind that the company has delivered some good and bad news.

On the bright side, more systems will make it to market than last time around. "We aren't providing specific numbers, but we will produce significantly more units of Super NES Classic Edition than we did of NES Classic Edition," Nintendo said in a statement shared with GameSpot.

However, just as the NES Classic Edition ended up being available for a limited time before it was discontinued, Nintendo's current plans are only to offer it this year. "Super NES Classic Edition is currently planned to ship from Sept. 29 until the end of calendar year 2017," it said. "At this time, we have nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year."

The company added that its "long-term efforts are focused on" Switch games and continuing to maintain the 3DS. The SNES Classic Edition is being offered "in special recognition of the fans who show tremendous interest [in] our classic content," Nintendo said.

At this point, it's impossible to know how difficult the SNES Classic will be to find once it's released. Nintendo may have a better idea of how much demand to anticipate this time around, but it's still no guarantee that we won't see a repeat of the NES Classic. That system instantly sold out upon release and consistently saw its stock exhausted whenever it showed up in stores, resulting in prices skyrocketing on the secondhand market.

Nintendo hasn't announced specifics regarding when preorders will begin. Certain stores in Europe, including Amazon in the UK, have already offered one wave of preorders, but at this point, we don't know when to expect preorders to begin in the US or other regions. The SNES Classic Edition features 21 games, including one that was never actually released in Star Fox 2, which may only serve to drive up demand. We'll report back as we learn more.