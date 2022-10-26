Signalis Tarot Card And Moon Phase Puzzle Guide

By the time you hit the puzzle with the tarot cards and the moon phases, things have gotten weird in Signalis. Suddenly you’re on Rotfront, and meat is taking over. When you arrive, you’ll see a big mural that depicts moon phases. One of them is missing the ring that allows you to adjust it, but don’t worry about that right now: The meat will deliver. Your main goal for the Rotfront area is to find six tarot cards and solve the moon phase puzzles. Here's how to do every step.

Finding the tarot cards

As you probably expect by now, the tarot cards are scattered across the area and aren’t entirely accessible right off the bat. Considering the entire purpose of the new area is finding the tarot cards, you’re on your own when it comes to rounding them up. However, here’s a quick overview of where you come across them.

The Lovers card can be found by using acetone on the painting.

Death can be gained by using Erika Itou’s birthday on the keypad and watching Isa die in the bookstore.

The moon can be found in the safe, unlocked using pareidolia.

Sun is obtained by developing the photo and using it in the scanner.

For the star card, you’ll need to broadcast the sound of magpies to the locked magpie box via your radio.

The tower is amongst some delicious-looking food in the cafeteria.

You solved the puzzle! Gold star!

Using the tarot cards

Once you have all the tarot cards and the “patient’s key,” you’ll need to go to the apartment labeled “512.” Inside is a table carved with six card-sized places and a diary. The diary isn’t actually all that cryptic. It talks about the writer having five dreams, each relating to a planet and pretty clearly suggesting which card corresponds to each. It talks about skyscrapers and lovers pretty clearly.

Your job is to just set each of the cards on the spot it corresponds to within the dreams. Signalis is pretty cruel about giving you six cards considering that’s also how many items you can hold in your inventory. You may need to take a couple of trips back to the magic box. Once you’ve got them all on the table, this is how they should be placed:

Sun - Buyan

Star - Heimat

Tower - Vineta

Lovers - Kitezh

Death - Leng

Moon - Rotfront

Once the cards are in place, flick the switch in the top-left corner of the screen. This will turn on an ultraviolet light that illuminates the symbols on the cards with some pretty obvious moon phases. You’ll need to make note of the moon phases, as well as the planet they correspond with, then move back to the room you started in with the mural.

It's easy to miss the switch in the top-left.

Moon or eclipse?

If you haven't already, you'll need to pick up the ring that the flesh has dropped, then slot it into the Rotfront circle on the mural. The task here is to match each of the planets with a moon phase. It sounds straightforward, but it’s easy to get mixed up. Just remember that gold is the moon, and blue is the shadow. To represent a full moon, the whole circle should be gold, and a new moon would be blue.

This is how they should be:

Buyan - Full

Vineta - Waxing Gibbous (shadow on left)

Kitezh - Waning Gibbous (shadow on right)

Rotfront - New

Heimat - Waxing Gibbous (shadow on left)

Leng - Waxing Crescent (shadow mostly covering left)

Oh, yeah? And how to you lock your holes?

Once these are set, the hole in the middle of the mural will widen instantly. There are no buttons to press, so if you need to make small adjustments, you’ll know you got it right as things will change instantly.

Once you’re through there, you’re in the home stretch. Good luck. For more on the survival-horror game, check out our Signalis review.