Signalis Safe Codes: How To Open Classroom Safe And Sword Safe

In the indie survival-horror Signalis, many of the game's touches are homages to the genre titans of yesteryear, and that includes figuring out all of the cryptic Signalis safe codes, which range from relatively simple to quite confusing. Thankfully, for most of the codes, there's a quick solution to figuring them out--in fact, a single collectible has them jotted down in one spot, though one of them takes more work than the rest. In this guide, we'll show you how to find all safe codes, including the elusive sword safe.

Signalis safe codes - how to find them all in one place

You can find codes to all of the locked safes in one spot. While searching the dark hallways of the game, you'll likely come across a note that reveals someone on the now-missing team has been sharing safe codes via encrypted messages over the radio. It's said that this person, once found, will be punished for their betrayals. You'll get your own radio about an hour or less into the game, and this opens up the possibility of learning these safe codes for yourself, but it's a multi-step process--and in one case, even more confusing than that.

You'll find a list of strange numbers (shown below) on a document named Frequencies near a locked door that requires multiple keys named after elements, such as fire, water, and air. Once read, it'll be added to your collectibles menu, though you can always read it in its original spot, too.

These aren't safe codes, but they're radio stations that will reveal the codes.

As it turns out, these numbers are radio stations to turn to. When you listen to them, you'll see a code come across your screen in the radio menu. That code--normally five or six digits long--is a safe code. The word beside each radio dial marker corresponds to an image painted onto the front of the safes. Several safes in the game are optional but a few aren't. In either case, you'll want to do the following to determine the code:

Tune the radio to the correct station on the dial

Receive the printout of the code in the radio menu

Find the corresponding safe, as determined by the name next to each radio station and the image on the front of each safe

For example, if you need the code for the "tree" safe, you'd tune the radio to 185.000 and wait for the readout of the code. Then you'd be able to open the safe with a tree painted on the front of it. This system is quite easy once you realize this is how to solve for each safe code, with two exceptions: the Sword safe code and the Classroom safe code. Those are a bit trickier, so we've given them additional explainers below.

Signalis classroom safe code

The classroom safe is the first one you'll open in the game, and you actually find it before you find the radio, so it uses a different method. For this, a few environmental clues will help you reveal the answer you need. One note you'll come across is titled Service Request Form F-29 and includes someone complaining that the classroom safe has been reset to its factory default code, but this note doesn't mention what that code is.

Elsewhere in the small starting area, you'll find the user's manual for the safe as note called Mon & Tochter High-Security Wall Safe that reveals the default code for this particular safe: 204512. As mentioned, it's possible that codes such as this one are different across playthroughs, so in that case, you'll only want to repeat this method with your unique code.

Signalis sword safe code

Unlike the others, the Sword safe radio station doesn't plainly reveal its code. You'll get a readout of a numeric code, but you'll realize soon after that the safe itself features no numbered buttons, but rather lettered buttons. For this solution, you'll need an additional cipher that translates each number into its corresponding letter.

You can find this cipher on the second floor, Worker Accommodations, in the Interrogation Room. It seems the hacker who was clandestinely broadcasting these safe codes was caught and, well, dealt with.

Thankfully, they've left behind the document titled Sword, which reveals a cipher for the sword safe. We've included a copy of ours below, but like with the frequencies document above, it may be that these details change between playthroughs, so be sure that yours is exactly the same, or else you'll only want to replicate our method, not our exact button presses.

Sword safe code cipher, which reveals the code itself.

On the right side, the missing numbers can safely be assumed to still be in order, meaning the keypad still displays the traditional 1-9 with the 0 beneath the others. On the left side, one letter is missing, but in our playthrough, the missing letter was F, as our safe code contained an 8, and the keypad contained an F, the only letter missing from the cipher. With all of that in mind--we know it's a lot--, translate the letters to numbers using this cipher and you'll be able to find the sword safe code after just a slight headache brought to you by nostalgia for horror games from 1999.