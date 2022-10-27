Signalis Rings - How To Solve The Empress Statue Puzzle

Things have gotten a bit meaty in the Nowhere chapter of Signalis. Rusty, too. Perhaps it reminds you of a certain school in a certain foggy town. The goal of this area is to gather six hexagonal crests and slot them into the door. Most of these can either be found through exploration or a reasonably simple puzzle, but you might get stumped by one in particular. This puzzle involves placing rings on a statue’s hand. It’s not a simple matter of blinging up their marble fingers, however. Once you have those rings, you’ll need to figure out where to put them. We’re here to help.

The Rings of Power

The statue has four fingers that can fit rings. Thumb rings are a thing, but let’s pretend they aren’t. Despite what intuition may tell you, there are only three rings you need to collect. All can be found through exploration, so gathering them is pretty straightforward as long as you don’t fall for the wild goose chase of a fourth ring. These rings are:

Wedding Ring - On the table in the radio room.

Serpent Ring - Found to the left of the surgery room on a chair. Watch for monofilament with your flashlight.

Regent’s Ring - On the far east side of the bottom floor on a pedestal.

You will then need to figure out where to put them. Within the room with the statue, you’ll find a page with backward writing. This cryptically lays out where the rings go.

Needs more diamonds.

If you like it, put a ring on it

“On the first day she was crowned,” tells you that you need to put the regent’s ring on the index (pointer) finger.

“On the longest day nothing was done,” is an indication that you don’t put anything on the middle finger.

“On the next day she was wed.” Appropriately, this means that the wedding ring goes on ring finger.

“On the last day she took her life,” is a really depressing way of telling you that the serpent ring (ouroboros) goes on the pinky (little) finger.

Read it from right to left, top to bottom.

Once you’ve set all the rings, the statue will open her heart to you. That just means it will move its hand so you can get at the plate of knowledge. Once you have this and the other five plates, you can open the final door and proceed in the story. For more on the survival-horror game, check out our Signalis review.