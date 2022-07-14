Signal HD60 and 4K30 Are Solid Capture Card Options For Streamers

The Signal 4K30 and Signal HD60 are new capture cards from hardware manufacturer NZXT, which is known primarily for its custom PC builds. While these diminutive devices are new territory for NZXT, it's also well-worn by Elgato, Avermedia, and numerous others. The capture card market is decidedly crowded, and while both variants of the Signal don't distinguish themselves as the clear choice, they are incredibly strong options.

Both devices look the same and their design is very no-frills. That shouldn't be taken as a negative, however, as their compact, light footprint and simple design make them easy to introduce into a gaming or PC setup without taking up an abundance of space or looking distracting. This elegance extends to the user experience which, in our case, was plug and play. Unlike many other capture cards, NZXT doesn't bundle in their own capture software, which is ideal since most people use OBS or Streamlabs for both streaming and video capture. This means that getting setup and streaming is simply a case of downloading the appropriate software, plugging your console into the Signal, and connecting it to the PC.

NZXT 4K30 and HD60 have the same understated design.

Depending on your model of choice, your Signal will have a different range of capabilities. The cheaper HD60 feels like a very capable entry-level model, that will allow you to record and stream at 1080p. Additionally, thanks to HDMI passthrough you can continue to play at 4K 60Hz. The 4K30 variant, which is a little more expensive, is also capable of HDR10 passthrough at 4K at 60fps. To achieve this, both require USB 3.2, so you'll need to make sure your PC or laptop is properly equipped. If you're into retro gaming, both capture cards can upscale your lower resolution consoles to 1080p recordings.

The bottom line

Overall, both Signal models are excellent options for those on the market for a capture card. At $140, the HD60 is easy to recommend, given what it can do and how simple it is to use. If you're interested in a quick and convenient bit of kit to get you capturing footage or streaming, it's worth the money. For those who want to take it a step further with higher resolutions, the Signal 4K30 is a more expensive next step that is solid all-round.

The good

Simple and elegant design

Very simple, plug-and-play setup

Doesn't require specific software and plays nice with OBS

4K passthrough and HDR passthrough for the 4K30 model

The bad