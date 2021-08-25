Sifu Will Launch February 22 For PlayStation, PC

Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu is now scheduled to launch February 22, 2022. Yes, that means you can technically write the date as 22/02/2022. Everyone give a slow clap to Sloclap for its cleverness.

Sloclap also revealed a new trailer for Sifu at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The trailer shows off additional gameplay for the upcoming action game, revealing several cool-looking combos across Sifu's diverse environments.

The trailer also gives us another look at Sifu's aging mechanic, one of the defining features of the game. In Sifu, you play as a warrior who grows more skilled with every death, but this comes at the cost of your youth. Die enough times and you'll become a highly skilled master fighter, but you'll inch ever closer to just dying forever.

Combat in Sifu seems to be inspired by Sloclap's previous game, Absolver, which heavily focuses on a mixture of martial arts and melee weapons within enclosed spaces. If the trailers are anything to go on, this encourages you to use the environment to your advantage--you could shove someone so that they trip over a discarded bottle, for example.

In GameSpot's Absolver review, Richard Wakeling wrote, "There's a significant challenge involved in learning Absolver's combat intricacies, but it's the kind of struggle that rarely frustrates. Defeat is part and parcel of the experience, but your demise always teaches you something new that you can take with you into the next battle--and Absolver's deep, nuanced combat always finds ways of enticing you back for one more fight."