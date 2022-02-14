Sifu Mod Lets You Play As Scooby-Doo's All-Powerful Shaggy

Sifu's action-packed tale stars a young martial arts master out for revenge, but if that protagonist is a bit too bland for your liking, there are some other options for you. Provided that you're playing on PC, Sifu can be modded with character files that'll transform the vengeance-obsessed hero into a regular detective, the deadly adversary Jinfeng, or even better, Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo.

Created by Claymaver on the Nexus Mods forums, the character model is a complete custom job that capture's Shaggy's unique appearance and Zoinks energy. The catch here is that you'll have to make do with Rogers at only 0.000001 percent of his limitless power because even Mystery Inc's muscle likes to have a challenge every once in a while.

Even with a severe power limitation, Shaggy's still capable of effortlessly deflecting blows and finishing off deadly opponents, as you can see in this gameplay video:

This isn't the first time that Shaggy has appeared in a fighting game on PC. As part of a long-running joke about the character--the live-action version played by Matthew Lillard in the 2002 film adaptation specifically--Shaggy has popped up in everything from Jump Force to Street Fighter V thanks to mods. Canonically, Ultra Instinct Shaggy is even part of the Mortal Kombat animated universe and took out Scorpion without even breaking a sweat.

Officially, you can also wield Shaggy's might in the upcoming Multiversus, where you can prove that he's tougher than Batman.

We scored the game a 9/10 in our Sifu review. "For as unique and interesting as its aging mechanic is, it wouldn't work without the combat carrying the load and ensuring that each replay is just as engaging as the last. Is one life enough to know kung fu? Maybe not. But I would happily spend mine playing Sifu to find out," reviewer Richard Wakeling wrote.

If you're just getting started in Sifu and you're having some trouble working your way through the challenging boss fights, then we've got a series of guides to help you out. In addition to handy tips that'll help you become a kung-fu master, we also have boss guides on Fajar the Botanist, Sean the Fighter, Jinfeng the CEO, Kuroki the Artist, and Yang the Leader.