Sifu Details Free Content Roadmap For 2022 Including Difficulty Modes

Sloclap has revealed its 2022 roadmap for Sifu, which includes four major updates scheduled to drop this year during each season.

The first update will launch on May 3, which coincides with the game's physical edition release on PlayStation. Difficulty options will be added to Sifu, consisting of three kinds: Student, Disciple, and Master. There will also be an advanced training mode as well as more outfit selections.

Check out our free content update roadmap for #Sifu! At this stage, four major updates are planned - the first one will be available next Tuesday, May 3rd, along with our physical edition! 🔥🔥 #SifuGame pic.twitter.com/8UBEWwJKS4 — SifuGame (@SifuGame) April 26, 2022

In the summer, Sifu will add advanced scoring and gameplay modifiers to spice up the tension in runs, such as "one health point," "no guards," "stronger enemies," and "no pendent." The last one indicates that players have only one life during a single run. There are also modifiers that make runs easier, such as "all skills unlocked," and "bullet time," which presumably slows time.

The fall update will add a replay editor, as well as additional modifiers and new outfits. The last update in the winter will come with even more modifiers and outfits, and a new Arenas game mode.

In GameSpot's Sifu review, we said, "There's design and mechanical justification for having such a steep learning curve, though, and it's part of what makes Sifu so compelling. Your journey from student to master is thrilling, mainly because it's governed by your own improving skill level rather than traditional character progression."