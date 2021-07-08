Sifu Delayed To Early 2022

During PlayStation's July State of Play, a new trailer for Sifu was released. The trailer revealed that Sifu has been delayed, now launching in early 2022. Sifu is scheduled to launch for PS5, PS4, and PC.

In the trailer, we also get another look at Sifu's gameplay, especially its aging mechanic. In Sifu, every time you die, your character will age a little more. Die enough times and the young warrior will become an elderly but highly skilled master fighter.

Sifu's combat focuses on close-range fights. This encourages you to use the environment to your advantage, such as slamming enemies into walls or tripping them over furniture. You can also pick up weapons. Unfortunately, your enemies can use these same tactics against you, and--if the trailers are anything to go by--that makes for a pretty difficult-looking game.

Sifu comes from developer Sloclap, the studio behind Absolver, a combat-heavy game set in an online world. In GameSpot's Absolver review, critic Richard Wakeling wrote, "There's a significant challenge involved in learning Absolver's combat intricacies, but it's the kind of struggle that rarely frustrates. Defeat is part and parcel of the experience, but your demise always teaches you something new that you can take with you into the next battle--and Absolver's deep, nuanced combat always finds ways of enticing you back for one more fight."