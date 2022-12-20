Sifu Comes To Xbox And Steam In March 2023

Developer Sloclap announced that Sifu will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in March 2023. A new Arenas mode will also be included, where players can earn new rewards as they take down more and more enemies.

"Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game's amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character," Sloclap explains to IGN. "Completing the new Arenas challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits."

Sifu's summer update back in August added a new scoring system, a suite of gameplay modifiers, and more outfits. The game was first released on PlayStation and the Epic Games Store in February and then came to Nintendo Switch last month.

In GameSpot's Sifu review, we said, "There are memorable moments that stand out throughout, such as the boss fights and an enjoyable recreation of the iconic hallway scene from Oldboy, but it's Sifu's combat that shines through most brightly."