Showtime Wants Its Own Game Of Thrones, Orders The Kingkiller Chronicle From Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda

Showtime is getting into the Lin-Manuel Miranda business. The cable network has officially ordered an adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle to series, with the Hamilton creator serving as executive producer. Not only that, but the Broadway veteran will also compose music for the show.

The Kingkiller Chronicle is based on the novel series of the same name by author Patrick Rothruss. In it, a notorious wizard named Kvothe tells a chronicler about the events of his life. A description of the adaptation from Showtime reads, "The Kingkiller Chronicle will follow a pair of wandering performers on their adventures through the unique and startling world of Temerant, immersing audiences in a universe of unexpected heroes, mystical places, and terrifying dark forces." It will be set a generation before The Name of the Wind, the first book in the series.

"Showtime has always championed bold storytelling," Miranda says in a statement. "Pat Rothruss' Kingkiller series is some of the most exciting storytelling I have ever read. I could not be more thrilled to help bring the sights and sounds of his wondrous world of Temerant to the screen."

In addition to Miranda serving as executive producer, John Rogers (The Librarians, Leverage) is joining the project as showrunner.

"The Kingkiller Chronicle moves Showtime into a new genre in a powerful and unique way, led by the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Rogers," Showtime's President of Programming, Gary Levine, comments. "We can't wait for this talented team to harness the magic of Kingkiller to transport us all into an awesome new world."

The Kingkiller Chronicle was first announced as being developed by Lionsgate in 2015. Miranda signed on to produce the series in 2016.

Full disclosure: GameSpot is owned by Showtime parent company CBS.