Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon DLC Coming In 2022

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon has only recently dug itself a place among the highest-rated games of 2021, but developer Yacht Club Games has already confirmed that more shovel-themed puzzle action is coming next year.

Speaking with me on the Cheesesteaks and Controllers Podcast, Yacht Club Games marketing manager Celia Schilling confirmed that more Pocket Dungeon content is indeed on the way.

"There will be Pocket Dungeon DLC," Schilling said in the interview. "We weren't originally planning on doing it, but we fell so in love with Pocket Dungeon that we're like OK, we have to work on this game more." Right now the team is planning what they want to see in the game, but Schilling confirms the team will talk about it "in 2022."

Also in the interview, Schilling talks about the origins of Pocket Dungeon, including how Yacht Club found the original game, Puzzle Knights by solo developer Vine, and reached out to collaborate one week before Vine released the game themselves. She also confirms that both Pocket Dungeon and the other Shovel Knight project in the works, Shovel Knight Dig, are officially canon, though she does say, "I wouldn't call them sequels."

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon is the latest adventure featuring Shovel Knight, dropping the hero into a roguelike puzzle game. In GameSpot's Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon review, Steve Watts wrote "though it's a huge departure from the original action game, it expands on the franchise's range with a clever blend of puzzle and rogue-lite mechanics. The result is one of the most inventive puzzle games I've played in years."