Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Coming This Holiday

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, the spin-off from Yacht Club's breakout indie platformer, is coming this holiday season. The studio shared the release window as part of Nintendo's Indie World, along with more details.

On Switch, Pocket Dungeon will get an exclusive feature that works with the Shovel Knight Amiibo. You can use it to call up a "familiar fairy friend"--likely Madam Meeber, the fairy companion who was summoned with an Amiibo in all four campaigns of the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, a new action-packed puzzle adventure with a dungeon-crawling twist from @YachtClubGames, is coming to #NintendoSwitch this winter. Can you dig it? #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/PpN2mX9HyL — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 11, 2021

Unlike the original Shovel Knight, though, Pocket Dungeon is an action-puzzle game with dungeon-crawling elements. As you make your way through puzzle-based dungeons you'll recover relics and fight bosses. You'll be able to select from up to 10 heroes in all with their own powers, and compete against a friend in battle.

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon was just one of several indie games Nintendo showed off at its Indie World presentation. For more, check out our roundup of all the news from Nintendo Indie World, including games that were surprise-released today alongside the presentation. We also learned that Tetris Effect: Connected is coming to Switch.