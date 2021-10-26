Shortnitemares Is The First-Ever Fortnite Horror Film Festival

After two successful runs as Short Nite, the in-game short film festival, Fortnite will debut Shortnitemares, putting a horror spin on the event for the first time. Shortnitemares begins on October 28 and runs through the weekend. Here's everything you need to know, including the Shortnitemares schedule, the new Kernal Poppy skin, and the free cosmetic you can earn for tuning in.

When Is Shortnitemares?

The first-ever Shortnitemares begins on October 28 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. It extends straight through the weekend and ends on November 1 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET, meaning the film festival closes its doors just a few hours before the rest of Fortnitemares.

During that time, players can jump into the Shortnitemares mode in Fortnite Creative, which will land them in the Shortnitemares Theater created by third-party studio Quantum Builds. In the theater, players will find a central festival room that will replay the entire event on a loop all weekend, as well as individual theaters where they can check out each short movie separately. While we don't have the full schedule just yet, glimpses of the seven featured films can be seen in the trailer above. If you'd rather watch Shortnitemares movies while playing battle royale, a picture-in-picture option will be available during the event.

Free Spray And Kernal Poppy Skin

You may be better off watching the festival from the custom theater map, however, because doing so for 30 or more minutes will get you the Spray Matter spray, resembling the brain-in-a-jar back bling included in the new Frankenstein's Monster set.

For the reel movie buffs, a new theater-obsessed character skin will come to the Item Shop on October 27 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The Kernal Poppy skin is decked out in a Risky Reels popcorn bag and old-fashioned 3D glasses, alongside their Slurpy Slush‘em back bling and Butter Buddy emote.

Kernal Poppy's price has not yet been revealed, but players can check them out when they hit the Item Shop this week. For more on Fortnite this week, check out the 18.30 patch notes and the Fortnite Naruto skin rumor mill, which is heating up just in time for his supposed November reveal.