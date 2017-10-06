Shiny Pokemon Return To The Trading Card Game After 10 Years

The latest expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Shining Legends, is available now. It adds over 70 cards to the TCG, most notably alternate-color (or "Shining") versions of legendary Pokemon from all generations.

The Shining Pokemon--referred to as "shiny" in the games--include Mew, Ho-Oh, and Rayquaza. The set also adds powerful Raichu and Mewtwo cards, though in their normal colors. See some of the new cards below.

The last TCG expansion to add Shining Pokemon was Neo Destiny in 2002. Previous shining Pokemon included Gyarados, Charizard, Raichu, and Mewtwo. When they were first introduced, only one Shining Pokemon was allowed per deck; with the Shining Legends expansion, that rule has been eliminated.

Alternate-color Pokemon were also featured in some of the EX series sets, called Pokemon-Star. They work similarly to Shining Pokemon and include Pikachu, Charizard, and Rayquaza. The last of these alternate-color cards were added in 2007.

In other Pokemon news, a new trailer for Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon revealed another new Ultra Beast.

