Shiny Gigantamax Pikachu Is Appearing In Pokemon Sword And Shield For A Limited Time

A new Max Raid event is now live in Pokemon Sword and Shield. As part of the Pokemon series' 25th anniversary festivities, Gigantamax Pikachu is appearing in Max Raid battles again until February 28, and you'll have a chance to encounter a Shiny Gigantamax Pikachu in five-star Raids.

As was the case with the recent Cramorant Max Raid event, the overarching goal of this particular event is to defeat more than 1 million Pikachu. If players can hit that goal, The Pokemon Company will give away 100 Armorite Ore and 100 Dynite Ore, which are used as currency for certain items and services in the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra areas.

The Gigantamax Pikachu Max Raid event runs until 3:59 PM PT / 6:59 PM ET on February 28. Before you can participate, you'll first need to refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do so either by connecting your game online or by going into the Mystery Gift menu and selecting Get the Wild Area News.

Time to team up and work together with your fellow Trainers!

From now until 3:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 28, cooperate to defeat over 1 million Pikachu in Max Raid battles! Great rewards await if we hit our goal, so let's get battling! #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/OJbQiKLDQ0 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 26, 2021

In addition to the Max Raid event, The Pokemon Company is giving away a special Pokemon. In celebration of the series' 25th anniversary, all Sword and Shield players can claim a free Pikachu for a limited time. What makes this Pikachu special is that it knows Sing, a move that it normally cannot learn in the games.

A few other freebies are also available right now. Players in the US and Canada can get a download code for a free Shiny Toxtricity at participating GameStop and EB Games stores. The Pokemon Company is also giving away a free item bundle containing a Toxic Orb, Gold Bottle Cap, and other valuable items until February 28.

The Pokemon Company aired a Pokemon Presents stream ahead of Pokemon Day, during which it revealed two new Pokemon projects for Switch: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The former are faithful remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl that are releasing in late 2021, while the latter is a brand-new, expansive adventure that calls to mind Zelda: Breath of the Wild.