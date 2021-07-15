Shin Megami Tensei V Story Trailer Features Friends, Demons, And Gods

Atlus has uploaded its official story trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, detailing the various allies, factions, and battles you'll encounter in the game's campaign. Like previous games in the series, Shin Megami Tensei V is set in a demon-infested world where players have to make hard choices, turn enemies into comrades who can assist you in battle, and explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo.

This version of the game is built around the Press Turn Battle System, which Atlus says allows for players to pinpoint enemy weaknesses so they can perform consecutive actions, but there's a high price to pay for any mistakes.

Atlus has been teasing Shin Megami Tensei V since 2017, eventually announcing the game in last year's July Nintendo Direct Mini presentation. Shin Megami Tensei V is scheduled to release worldwide exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 12. Like several other upcoming games from Atlus and its parent Sega, Shin Megami Tensei V is part of a strategy to bring the studio's games to a wider audience much sooner.

In other Atlus news, the studio took to Twitter this week to tease not just one but several new Persona announcements, which will roll out over the course of a year.