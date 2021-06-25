Shin Megami Tensei V Preorder Guide: Steelbook Launch Edition, Release Date, And More

After more than eight years of waiting, fans of Shin Megami Tensei will finally have a new mainline game to play this fall. Shin Megami Tensei V releases November 12 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo announced during its E3 2021 Direct presentation. Shin Megami Tensei V is available to preorder now at major retailers, and you can get a cool bonus by ordering early.

Shin Megami Tensei V preorder bonuses

The launch edition of Shin Megami Tensei V will come with a steelbook case. In order to secure the steelbook case, you'll probably want to preorder. Subsequent print runs of the game may not come with the steelbook.

Shin Megami Tensei V is set in modern-day Tokyo and stars a teenage protagonist who gets pulled into a wasteland filled with demons. They soon meets up with a mysterious guy named Aogami, and the pair fuse together. Throughout the adventure, Aogami provides advice and commentary. Like previous entries in the Shin Megami series, you'll be able to raise and fuse demons you encounter. The combat system lets you string commands together to aim for vulnerable spots on demons. Of course, instead of fighting a demon you can try to befriend them through conversation.