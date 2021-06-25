F9: How Han Is Alive Shadowrun Trilogy Is Free Where is Xur? Trials Rewards Best Steam Summer Deals Fortnite Alien Artifacts

Shin Megami Tensei V Preorder Guide: Steelbook Launch Edition, Release Date, And More

The latest entry in the long-running Megami Tensei franchise releases November 12 for Nintendo Switch.

After more than eight years of waiting, fans of Shin Megami Tensei will finally have a new mainline game to play this fall. Shin Megami Tensei V releases November 12 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo announced during its E3 2021 Direct presentation. Shin Megami Tensei V is available to preorder now at major retailers, and you can get a cool bonus by ordering early.

Shin Megami Tensei V preorder bonuses

The launch edition of Shin Megami Tensei V will come with a steelbook case. In order to secure the steelbook case, you'll probably want to preorder. Subsequent print runs of the game may not come with the steelbook.

Preorder Shin Megami Tensei V Steelbook Launch Edition

$60

Shin Megami Tensei V's Steelbook Launch edition is available to preorder for $60 at major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. Digital preorders aren't live yet, but you can add it to your wishlist on the eShop.

Preorder Shin Megami Tensei V Premium Edition

$120

Shin Megami Tensei V's Premium edition is currently sold out at all major retailers, but we've included links below in case it pops back in stock. The $120 Premium edition comes with the following bonuses as well as the steelbook case:

  • Collectible box
  • Two-disc soundtrack
  • 100-plus page handbook
  • Sling bag

Shin Megami Tensei V is set in modern-day Tokyo and stars a teenage protagonist who gets pulled into a wasteland filled with demons. They soon meets up with a mysterious guy named Aogami, and the pair fuse together. Throughout the adventure, Aogami provides advice and commentary. Like previous entries in the Shin Megami series, you'll be able to raise and fuse demons you encounter. The combat system lets you string commands together to aim for vulnerable spots on demons. Of course, instead of fighting a demon you can try to befriend them through conversation.

Shin Megami Tensei V
Nintendo Switch
