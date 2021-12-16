Nintendo Indie World Halo Slayer Update Halo Infinite Skull Locations Witcher Season 2 Best PC Games 2021 Best Switch Games of 2021
Shin Megami Tensei V Is Just $35 At Amazon

The smash-hit Atlus JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V is down to its lowest price yet at Amazon and other retailers.

Christmas is almost here, and if you still haven't gotten a gift for the RPG fan in your life, good news! One combination of style and substance has been discounted substantially, as Shin Megami Tensei V is now down to just $35 at Amazon. One of the best releases of the year from developer Atlus, Shin Megami Tensei V features a demon-infested wasteland, the high-risk, the high-reward Press Turn Battle System, and an expansive story set in the world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo.

The discount currently applies to the physical version of the Switch game, but considering that it normally costs $60 at its recommended retail price, it's a great deal and an easy Christmas gift. If Amazon runs out of stock, you can get the game for $40 at Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. Best Buy also has a price-match offer on the game, so that price will drop down to $35 if you acquire it from that retailer as well.

"Shin Megami Tensei V is a game that demands a lot of the player--its slow pace and punishing difficulty will more than likely turn some folks off," Heidi Kemps wrote in her Shin Megami Tensei V review. "But those who stick with it will find an incredibly rewarding experience that only gets better the further in you get. SMTV truly makes you feel like the weight of this crumbling, conflict-torn world of mythological nightmares rests firmly on your shoulders--but it's a burden you'll be glad you chose to bear."

