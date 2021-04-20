Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster's New Trailer Introduces Factions And Their Ideologies

Gearing up for Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster's launch on May 25, Atlus released a second trailer. The first trailer introduced the world of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne, and this new trailer gives a primer on the game's faction leaders and their ideologies.

Without spoiling too much, players will choose to ally with one of the factions and its belief system for a new world. You can select Chiaki Hayasaka's reason, Yosuga, which envisions a society ruled by strength and power, or Isamu Nitta's Musubi reason--which believes in isolation and the individual pursuit of fulfillment. The final faction is Hikawa's Shijima reasoning that believes in eradication of emotions in order to prevent conflict.

Nocturne is the third game in the Shin Megami Tensei series and received multiple version releases over the years--leading to the question: Which edition is included in the HD remaster version? In a bit of a remixed situation, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will include Devil Summoner's Raidou, with crossover character Devil May Cry's Dante available in a paid DLC.

To explain the history of SMT Nocturne's releases: The initial Japanese version in 2003 did not include Raidou or Dante. SMT Nocturne's subsequent Western version did incorporate Dante. A third edition, released in 2008, replaced Dante with Raidou from Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon.

Explaining why Atlus and Capcom decided Dante and the Demi-fiend were a match made in heaven, SEGA explained, "Dante is a Devil Hunter and Demi-fiend is part human, part demon."

There will be a Digital Deluxe Edition of SMT III that automatically includes the Dante DLC. The regular version will cost $50 when it arrives on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on May 25, while the deluxe edition will run for $70.