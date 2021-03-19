Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Rated For PC

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD may be coming to PC. This comes just as a set of preorder dates may narrow the release window for the game.

Gematsu reports that the Nocturne HD remaster is listed for PC on both the ESRB and PEGI sites--the ratings boards for the United States and Europe, respectively. Previously the game had only been announced for PS4 and Switch.

Meanwhile, Twisted Voxel notes that Nintendo of Europe sent out an announcement that included preorder dates for Nocturne 3, and the preorder end date is listed as May 24. That could mean a late May release date for the game, though no specific date has been confirmed by Nintendo or Atlus. The game had been slated for spring 2021, so this would fit that window.

Nocturne HD was first announced during a Nintendo Direct Mini last year. The PS2 original, which debuted almost 20 years ago, featured Dante from the Devil May Cry series. This remake looks to be based on Nocturne Maniax Chronicle, which replaced Dante with Raidou from Devil Summoner.

Shin Megami Tensei V has also been announced for a Switch release this year, though it likewise does not have a release date set.