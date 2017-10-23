Shin Megami Tensei 5 Switch Exclusive; Ex-BioWare Dev Criticize's EA's Microtransactions - GS News Roundup

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell--and not Dan Crowd today--is back to bring you that Australian-accented video game news that you can’t get anywhere else. Here are today’s stories:

Original Xbox Backward Compatibility and Animal Crossing Mobile Details Tomorrow

October 24 is going to a big day for Xbox and Nintendo fans. First up, the long awaited Xbox One backward compatability functionality for original Xbox titles is coming, with a swath of classics ready to go—get ready to play Ninja Gaiden again and lament the downfall of the series. On the flip side, Nintendo is going to be hosting a 15-minute Nintendo Direct presentation, dropping the first details on the Animal Crossing mobile game. Please don’t be a match-3 game.

Someone Spent $15,000 On Mass Effect Multiplayer Cards

Former Bioware developer Manveer Heir, who worked on Mass Effect 3 and Andromeda, was a guest on the Waypoint podcast recently and dropped some very interesting behind-the-scenes knowledge about EA’s company direction. There’s a lot to take in, so check out the article or pay attention to our video, but some of the main takeaways include the significant importance of micro transactions to EA’s business model, and the push away from linear, single-player games, which may be part of the reason Visceral Games was recently closed. Very insightful stuff.

Shin Megami Tensei V Revealed for Nintendo Switch

Hey, you know about the Persona series everyone goes nuts over, right? Well you might not know that Persona is a spinoff of a darker and more challenging RPG series simply known as Shin Megami Tensei. Today, the fifth mainline instalment was announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Keep an eye out for this one, because Shin Megami Tensei IV was a pretty damn good game.

