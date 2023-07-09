Shin Megami Tensei 5 Is Super Cheap For Prime Day 2023

Nintendo Switch owners looking for a lengthy RPG to sink dozens of hours into should definitely consider picking up Shin Megami Tensei V. The Switch exclusive is one of the best turn-based RPGs of the past few years, and right now it's on sale for a tremendous price. You can pick up Shin Megami Tensei V for just $20 at GameStop. This is the best-ever price for the stellar turn-based RPG. This deal is part of GameStop's Summer Sale, a rival sale to Prime Day 2023.

Shin Megami Tensei V features a demon-infested wasteland, the high-risk, the high-reward Press Turn Battle System, and an expansive story set in the world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo.

It's worth mentioning that you don't have to be a Shin Megami Tensei veteran to enjoy or understand the game's story; it's totally fine to start your SMT journey with the latest mainline release and then backtrack if you enjoy it. That said, it is one of the more challenging turn-based RPGs out there.

"Shin Megami Tensei V is a game that demands a lot of the player--its slow pace and punishing difficulty will more than likely turn some folks off," Heidi Kemps wrote in her Shin Megami Tensei V review. "But those who stick with it will find an incredibly rewarding experience that only gets better the further in you get. SMTV truly makes you feel like the weight of this crumbling, conflict-torn world of mythological nightmares rests firmly on your shoulders--but it's a burden you'll be glad you chose to bear."

A bunch of other Nintendo Switch games are discounted at GameStop, too. Metroid Dread and Pokemon Legends: Arceus are $39 each. At Target, Circle members can get New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Party for $20 each as well as Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $30 each. Meanwhile, Amazon has The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $52.