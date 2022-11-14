Shin Megami Tensei 5 Drops To Lowest Price Yet

Christmas is around the corner, and if you still haven't gotten a gift for the RPG fan in your life, good news! One combination of style and substance has been discounted substantially, as Shin Megami Tensei V is now down to just $30 at Amazon and GameStop. Shin Megami Tensei V features a demon-infested wasteland, the high-risk, the high-reward Press Turn Battle System, and an expansive story set in the world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo.

Shin Megami Tensei V was on sale for $35 around this time last year, but we haven't seen it hit that low of a price again in 2022. Needless to say, the $30 price point is the best deal ever on the awesome JRPG from Atlus. We wouldn't be surprised to see this deal sell out.

"Shin Megami Tensei V is a game that demands a lot of the player--its slow pace and punishing difficulty will more than likely turn some folks off," Heidi Kemps wrote in her Shin Megami Tensei V review. "But those who stick with it will find an incredibly rewarding experience that only gets better the further in you get. SMTV truly makes you feel like the weight of this crumbling, conflict-torn world of mythological nightmares rests firmly on your shoulders--but it's a burden you'll be glad you chose to bear."