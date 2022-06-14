Shi No Numa Zombies Map Arriving With Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 Launch

After a full season without any major updates to Call of Duty: Vanguard's Zombies, a new map is finally arriving to the game. Treyarch tweeted the vine-covered logo art for the upcoming "enhanced" version of Shi No Numa from Call of Duty: World at War, announcing the arrival of the map for the launch of Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune on June 22.

As previously announced by Treyarch, Zombies content was delayed from Season 3 as the developer worked to shift focus from Vanguard's objective-style maps to bring traditional survival maps to the game. Treyarch revealed that this enhanced version of Shi No Numa will include an all-new main quest, a brand-new area to explore, side Easter eggs, a Wonder Weapon quest, and more. Players can also expect the classic map to have a new storyline tied into Treyarch's ongoing Dark Aether narrative.

Full details haven't been revealed for Vanguard's new season of content, but check out our roundup of everything we know so far about Call of Duty Season 4. Warzone is confirmed to be getting the new Fortune's Keep map, and a new trailer shows a closer look at the new island map.

While Vanguard content continues, Activision has already revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with an October 28 release date. The reveal trailer showed the iconic Task Force 141 in action, while a second trailer showed off the "Dark Water" campaign mission.