Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Xbox One And PS4 Versions Delayed

The last-gen versions of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One have been delayed, with the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC versions all still set to launch this fall. Developer Frogwares said the decision to delay the Xbox One and PS4 versions of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One came from extensive QA testing of the last-gen versions.

"We understand some players will be upset about this news, but we made the decision with you first in mind. Rest assured, we are not canceling these versions," Frogwares communications manager Sergey Oganesyan said. "We only need more time and a little breathing room for our team to wrap these up properly. We are talking a few weeks at most, but this is still to be seen."

Frogwares plans to reveal the release date for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC versions of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One on Thursday along with a new gameplay deep dive. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One takes place on the fictional island of Cordona, where Sherlock and his friend Jon grew up. They must return to solve the mysterious death of Sherlock's mother.

The gameplay reveal trailer for Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One showed off the combat system of the game, with Sherlock using tricks and deception alongside guns. It also showed the investigations system, allowing players to connect different pieces of evidence and don disguises to stealthily uncover more.