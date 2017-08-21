Shenmue 3's First Trailer Released

The first teaser trailer for the Kickstarter-funded and Sony-backed Shenmue III has landed. Released today, the video uses footage taken from a "small slice" of a work-in-progress version of the highly anticipated RPG. In the video you'll see some characters (both returning and new), and it shows off the how the world may look in the final product.

Shenmue III is in development at Ys Net for PlayStation 4 and PC. The game will be published worldwide by Deep Silver, the company behind games like Saints Row, Dead Island, and Homefront. The game is due out in the second half of 2018.

Shenmue III was initially funded on Kickstarter, with nearly 70,000 backers pledging more than $6.3 million--and more has likely been raised since.

After Shenmue III was revealed on Sony's stage at E3 2015, there was some confusion over whether the PlayStation owner would publish the long-awaited game. Ys Net said at the time that Sony would provide "assistance on the production and marketing end" and "some publishing support as well," but that the manufacturing giant would not see "a cent of your Kickstarter dollars," with the whole sum going to Ys Net itself.

