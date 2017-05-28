Shenmue 3 Won't Be At E3, New Character Revealed

Shenmue III developer Ys Net today posted its latest monthly report, confirming that the game won't be at E3 2017 next month and revealing a new character for the much-anticipated title.

"While our schedule has yet to be finalized, we will be devoting June to game development and as a result, will unfortunately not be participating in any game shows," the studio explained. "On the other hand, we look forward to bringing you our monthly updates and hope you do too!"

E3 2017 runs June 13-16 in Los Angeles, though things actually begin on June 10 with the start of EA's events and then continue on Sunday, June 11, with briefings from Microsoft and Bethesda.

The new Shenmue III character is a buff-looking with long hair and suspenders. "Where will this person show up, I wonder?" Ys Net asks in this new Kickstarter video.

Shenmue III was a surprise announcement at E3 2015. A successful Kickstarter campaign immediately followed the game's reveal, bringing in more than $6.3 million. A release date has yet to be announced