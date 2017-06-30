Shenmue 3 Gets Updated Logo; New Announcements And Footage Coming Soon

Developer Ys Net has revealed a fresh logo for Shenmue 3, at the same time as teasing some "new announcements" coming soon. In an update on the game's official website, the developer said it took fans' comments into consideration when designing the new logo, which you can see for yourself below.

Elsewhere in the blog post, Ys Net says it will attend Gamescom 2017 in Germany, where it will "show [its] newest movie clips, share the latest updates, and even make some new announcements."

In a recent development update, series creator Yu Suzuki announced that Shenmue 3 had been delayed until 2018. The game previously had a tentative December 2017 release window, but in an update to Kickstarter backers, Suzuki said more time is needed to fully realise his vision.

"By utilizing new technologies we have been able to discover new possibilities and expressions," he explained. "In many ways the game has become bigger and more beautiful than I initially expected. We do, however, need more time to deliver the game to you.

"In order to achieve the game concept you supported, and my sixteen-year-long personal dream, we have revised the development schedule. We are moving ahead with a plan to release the game in the second half of 2018."

Shenmue 3 was a surprise announcement at E3 2015 and made its debut at the PlayStation press conference. A successful Kickstarter campaign immediately followed the game's reveal, raising more than $6.3 million.