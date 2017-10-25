Shazam Movie's 2019 Release Confirmed By Director On Reddit

Though Warner Bros hasn't had much to say about their Shazam movie lately, it's still on track for a release, according to the director. When the studio first released their DC Entertainment film slate in 2014, they revealed that a Shazam movie was scheduled to be released on April 5, 2019.

Quite a bit has changed since then, though. Firstly, there's the critical reception to the DC movie universe. Outside of Wonder Woman, the films have been met with less-than-stellar reviews. Beyond that, Dwayne Johnson revealed that instead of his Black Adam appearing in Shazam, he would star in his own standalone film. Still, earlier this year Warner Bros. claimed that Shazam was still on-deck to be the movie that follows Aquaman.

Now, in a post on Reddit, director David F. Sandberg has confirmed the movie's release month. "April 2019," he writes in response to a question about the film's release. "It takes a long time to make [visual effects] heavy movies." However, he doesn't mention whether the originally announced April 5 release is still the target.

The director, who also helmed horror films Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, was first announced as directing the movie in 2016. While no casting news or production start date has been revealed, Sandberg has been actively documenting the pre-production process on Instagram.

However, those hoping to catch a glimpse at what the movie may be about are out of luck. Thus far, the images and videos contain mostly looks at the soda, candy, and toys of the production office.

In the meantime, there are plenty of DC projects in the works--from Wonder Woman 2 to an eventual Batgirl movie.