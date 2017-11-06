Shazam Movie Finds Its Billy Batson In Disney Channel Star

Shazam has found its Billy Batson. After Zachary Levi joined the movie in the titular role of the superhero, New Line has now cast an actor to play the young boy who utters the magic word "Shazam" to transform into him.

Asher Angel will portray Billy in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 15-year-old actor is currently best known for his role as Jonah Beck on Disney Channel's Andi Mack, playing the titular character's love interest. He previously appeared as a guest star on an episode of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders in 2016.

As Shazam gears up to start production in early 2018, Angel joins a growing cast that includes Levi and Annabelle: Creation star Grace Fulton, who will play a friend of Batson's. Additionally, Kingsman: The Golden Circle star Mark Strong is reported to be in talks to play the film's villain, Doctor Sivana.

The movie will be directed by David F. Sandberg, whose previous feature credits include Annabelle: Creation and Lights out. Sandberg confirmed the casting himself on Instagram, where he has been documenting Shazam's pre-production process--and all of the Coke Zero he's been drinking while working on the film.

Shazam is scheduled to arrive in theaters in April 2019. Before that, the DC universe will be expanding with the release of Justice League on November 17, uniting Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). Momoa will then return to the big screen to team with Amber Heard in a standalone Aquaman film, releasing in December 2018.