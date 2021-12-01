Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu To Present At The Game Awards

Actor Simu Liu, who starred in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be a presenter at The Game Awards next week. The announcement didn't say what Liu will be presenting at the awards showcase, but one of the awards of the evening is a likely bet.

Liu isn't the only big name signed up to appear at the awards show, as organizers recently announced that 17-time Grammy winner Sting will perform his song from the League of Legends TV show Arcane during the event.

Next Thursday, don't miss @shangchi himself, @SimuLiu when he presents live at #TheGameAwards on Thursday, December 9!

Watch the free livestream at https://t.co/i3gkmHsM49 pic.twitter.com/KrKdcPhAo5 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 1, 2021

Last year's The Game Awards featured a number of celebrities presenting awards, including Brie Larson, John David Washington, Gal Gadot, Keanu Reeves, and Christopher Nolan. Presumably additional presenters for the 2021 Game Awards will be announced in the days ahead.

The Game Awards 2021 takes place Thursday, December 9, starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. It's a live show with in-person attendance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In addition to all the awards--Deathloop leads the way with nine total nominations--the event will include more than 10 announcements and 40-50 games overall.

For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of how to watch The Game Awards 2021 and what to expect.