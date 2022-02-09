Shadow Warrior 3 Release Date Announced In Silly Fourth Wall-Breaking Trailer

Shadow Warrior 3 will be released on March 1, publisher Devolver Digital has announced, with a release date trailer breaking the fourth wall and generally poking fun at marketing materials.

Shadow Warrior 3 is described as a "fast-paced first-person love song dedicated to action." You play as Lo Wang, a former Yakuza mercenary who is trying to save the world from a disaster that he might have had a hand in kicking off in the first place.

"By nearly plunging the world into a full-blown apocalypse, Lo Wang accidentally opens a multi-dimensional prison cell holding a humongous world-eating dragon. Now, finding himself in something of a prophetic predicament, and--more importantly--with his mojo lost, Lo Wang is forced to team up with his own nemesis, the ex-billionaire Orochi Zilla, and his newly enlisted ally Motoko, to set things right," reads a line from the game's description. "However, the road to redemption is spiked not only with ultra-malevolent Yokai demons but also with equally damning distrust between Lo Wang and his team of discount heroes."

Shadow Warrior 3 is developed by Flying Wild Hog, the Polish developer behind the previous two Shadow Warrior games, as well as the Hard Reset series. The studio was acquired by THQ Nordic parent company Embracer in 2020. Shadow Warrior 3 is releasing on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.