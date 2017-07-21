Shadow Of War Trailer Shows Off Shelob In A Much Different Form Than Usual

As part of its San Diego Comic-Con panel today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has released a new trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The focus is on Shelob, the giant evil spider that fans know well, but she's got a much different look than you're likely expecting.

While we do briefly see a giant spider toward the end of the trailer, Shelob spends most of the trailer in a human form. Talion interacts with her and is provided with visions of the future, which sparks a conflict between Talion and Celebrimbor, who believes she is not to be trusted.

Shelob is voiced by Pollyanna McIntosh, who played Jadis on The Walking Dead and starred in 2011 horror movie The Woman. She was confirmed as part of the voice cast recently along with comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani, who voiced a character in this year's Mass Effect: Andromeda. In Shadow of War, he'll be playing an orc who may fill a role similar to that of Ratbag in the previous game.

Also in the trailer, we get a glimpse of the Nazgul, including the Witch-King, as well as a Palantir. There's also an ominous line about the connection between Celebrimbor and Sauron.

Shadow of War was originally slated to launch in August, only for it to be pushed back. It's now scheduled for release on October 10. Those who have played the Shadow of Mordor will be able to import certain data from that game, including their top nemesis. When we tried the game out at E3, we found it to be much more challenging than Shadow of Mordor.